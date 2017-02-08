Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222849
Date Died
January 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Raymond B. Cheiky
2055 Baxterly
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Karen L. Cheiky
1622 Larchmont
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Karen L. Cheiky
1622 Larchmont
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 222849—Estate of Raymond B. Cheiky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Endress, atty.
