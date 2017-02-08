Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222849
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Raymond B. Cheiky
2055 BaxterlyLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Karen L. Cheiky
1622 LarchmontLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 222849—Estate of Raymond B. Cheiky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Endress, atty.
