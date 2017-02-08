Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222850 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 1, 2013 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 222850—Estate of James L. Fraser. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.