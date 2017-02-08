Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222850
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 1, 2013
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

James L. Fraser
500 Waterman Avenue, Apt. 109
Mount Dora FL 32757

Date Died :Thursday, August 1, 2013

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222850—Estate of James L. Fraser. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
