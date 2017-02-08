Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222850
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 1, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
James L. Fraser
500 Waterman Avenue, Apt. 109Mount Dora FL 32757
Date Died :Thursday, August 1, 2013
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222850—Estate of James L. Fraser. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
