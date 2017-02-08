Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222852
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
John P. Luciano
27126 Cook Rd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Decedent
Kenneth V. Luciano
2116 Dover Center Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 222852—Estate of Kenneth V. Luciano. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
