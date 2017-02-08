Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222852
Date Died
January 18, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

John P. Luciano
27126 Cook Rd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Decedent

Kenneth V. Luciano
2116 Dover Center Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222852—Estate of Kenneth V. Luciano. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 