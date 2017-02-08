Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222852 Date Died January 18, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 23, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222852—Estate of Kenneth V. Luciano. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.