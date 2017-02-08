Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222855
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Linda Kay Teddy Lilley
58 Barberry DriveBerea OH 44017
Old Name's Attorney
The Law Office of Aaron Vaughn
1991 Crocker Rd, Ste 300
Westlake OH 44145
New Name
Teddy K. Lilley
58 Barberry DriveBerea OH 44017
Text2017 MSC 222855—Re: Linda Kay Teddy Lilley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. M. Vaughn, atty.
About your information and the public record.