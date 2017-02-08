Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222855
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Linda Kay Teddy Lilley
58 Barberry Drive
Berea OH 44017
Old Name's Attorney
Aaron Michael Vaughn
The Law Office of Aaron Vaughn
1991 Crocker Rd, Ste 300
Westlake OH 44145

New Name

Teddy K. Lilley
58 Barberry Drive
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 MSC 222855—Re: Linda Kay Teddy Lilley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. M. Vaughn, atty.
