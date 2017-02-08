Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222856
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 26, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Benjamin Fischman
14640 Bonaire Rd.
Delray Beach FL 33446

Date Died :Thursday, November 26, 2015

Applicant

David C. Peebles
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222856—Estate of Benjamin Fischman. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 