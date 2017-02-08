Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222856
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 26, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Benjamin Fischman
14640 Bonaire Rd.Delray Beach FL 33446
Date Died :Thursday, November 26, 2015
Applicant
David C. Peebles
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222856—Estate of Benjamin Fischman. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
