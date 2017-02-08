Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222857 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 18, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222857—Estate of Brian K. Prymmer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.