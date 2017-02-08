Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222857
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Brian K. Prymmer
34155 PettiboneSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Applicant
Shirley A. Prymmer
2820 Crystalwood Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary
Shirley A. Prymmer
2820 Crystalwood Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 222857—Estate of Brian K. Prymmer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.
