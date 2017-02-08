Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222857
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 18, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Brian K. Prymmer
34155 Pettibone
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Applicant

Shirley A. Prymmer
2820 Crystalwood Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Fiduciary

Shirley A. Prymmer
2820 Crystalwood Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 222857—Estate of Brian K. Prymmer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.
