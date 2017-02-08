Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222858
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Lois Bagley
3526 W. 50th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 ADV 222858—Adult Protective Services vs Lois Bagley. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
