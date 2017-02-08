Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222859
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Hector L. Sanchez
Hc-5 Buzon 4760Las Piedras PR 00771
Date Died :Monday, February 1, 2016
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222859—Estate of Hector L. Sanchez. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.