Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV222860 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Feb 16, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 222860—Adult Protective Services vs Effie Pruitt. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.