Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222860
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Effie Pruitt
11706 Osceola Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 222860—Adult Protective Services vs Effie Pruitt. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
