Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222861 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 29, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 222861—Estate of Lenzy Barney Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.