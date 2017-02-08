Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222861
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 29, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Lenzy Barney
1416 Daytona Drive
Mobile AL 36605

Date Died :Monday, August 29, 2016

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222861—Estate of Lenzy Barney Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
