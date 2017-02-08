Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222862
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Debra Hardnick
3911 Grosvenor Road
South Euclid OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Alan Jack Rapoport
Alan J. Rapoport, Attorney at Law
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Kenneth Darnell Hardnick
3911 Grosvenor Road
South Euclid OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 222862—Estate of Kenneth Darnell Hardnick. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Rapoport, atty.
