Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222862 Date Died October 21, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 24, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222862—Estate of Kenneth Darnell Hardnick. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Rapoport, atty.