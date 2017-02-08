Probate
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- 2017EST222862
- October 21, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGMar 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- ADM
Applicant
Debra Hardnick
3911 Grosvenor RoadSouth Euclid OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Alan J. Rapoport, Attorney at Law
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Kenneth Darnell Hardnick
3911 Grosvenor RoadSouth Euclid OH 44118
Text2017 EST 222862—Estate of Kenneth Darnell Hardnick. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Rapoport, atty.
