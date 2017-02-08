Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222866
- Date Died
- September 6, 2010
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 10, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Ruby Howard Idom
4428 E. 154th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Decedent
Rachiel Thompkins
4428 E. 154th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Monday, September 6, 2010
Text2017 EST 222866—Estate of Rachiel Thompkins. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
