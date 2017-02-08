Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222866
Date Died
September 6, 2010
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Ruby Howard Idom
4428 E. 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Decedent

Rachiel Thompkins
4428 E. 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Monday, September 6, 2010

Text

2017 EST 222866—Estate of Rachiel Thompkins. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
