Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222866 Date Died September 6, 2010 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 10, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2017 EST 222866—Estate of Rachiel Thompkins. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.