Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222867
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- July 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
John Lanzilotta
4312 Woodrow Ave.Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave., E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Harriet L. Lanzilotta
1216 Clearview AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, July 16, 2016
Text2017 EST 222867—Estate of Harriet L. Lanzilotta. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. E. DePiero, atty.
About your information and the public record.