Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222867
Bond
1
Date Died
July 16, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Fiduciary

John Lanzilotta
4312 Woodrow Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dean Eric DePiero
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave., E.
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Harriet L. Lanzilotta
1216 Clearview Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, July 16, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222867—Estate of Harriet L. Lanzilotta. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. E. DePiero, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 