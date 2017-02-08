Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222869 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 7, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 222869—Re: Alex Wandrike. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. J. Kmetz, atty.