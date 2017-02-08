Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222869
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Julie Wandrie
29581 Wellington Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberlee Jo Kmetz
Kmetz Law, LLC
3855 Starr Centre Drive, Suite
Canfield OH 44406

Ward

Alex Wandrie
29851 Wellington Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 222869—Re: Alex Wandrike. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. J. Kmetz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 