Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222869
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 7, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Julie Wandrie
29581 Wellington DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Kmetz Law, LLC
3855 Starr Centre Drive, Suite
Canfield OH 44406
Ward
Alex Wandrie
29851 Wellington DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 222869—Re: Alex Wandrike. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. J. Kmetz, atty.
