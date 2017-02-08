Date Filed Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222872 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 1, 2013 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222872—Estate of John Schwartz III. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. D. Eisenberg, atty.