Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222872
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 1, 2013
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John A. Schwartz
35265 N. Turtle Tral, Apt. AWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
SOLE PRACTITIONER
1413 GOLDEN GATE BOULEVARD -SU
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS OH 44124
Decedent
John Schwartz
248 East 260th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Sunday, December 1, 2013
Text2017 EST 222872—Estate of John Schwartz III. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. D. Eisenberg, atty.
