Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222872
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 1, 2013
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John A. Schwartz
35265 N. Turtle Tral, Apt. A
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Richard David Eisenberg
SOLE PRACTITIONER
1413 GOLDEN GATE BOULEVARD -SU
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS OH 44124

Decedent

John Schwartz
248 East 260th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 222872—Estate of John Schwartz III. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. D. Eisenberg, atty.
