Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222873
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Date Died
- January 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
Lawrence R. Dewine
1 Foxboro TerraceFairport NY 14450
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291
Decedent
John P. Dewine
668 Euclid Ave.Cleveland OH 44114
Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 222873—Estate of John P. Dewine. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
