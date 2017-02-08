Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222873
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Date Died
January 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Fiduciary

Lawrence R. Dewine
1 Foxboro Terrace
Fairport NY 14450
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Spallino Jr.
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291

Decedent

John P. Dewine
668 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222873—Estate of John P. Dewine. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
