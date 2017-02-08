Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222877
Date Died
August 22, 2016
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Commissioner

Jeffrey J. Lutz
10950 Pearl Rd., Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136

Applicant

Virgina Gallagher
8632 Lincolnshire Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey James Lutz
Jeffrey J. Lutz Co., L.P.A.
Albion Place, Suite A-2
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Richard E. Gilmartin
8632 Lincolnshire Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222877—Estate of Richard E. Gilmartin Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. J. Lutz, atty.
