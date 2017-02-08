Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222877
- Date Died
- August 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Commissioner
Jeffrey J. Lutz
10950 Pearl Rd., Suite A2Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Virgina Gallagher
8632 Lincolnshire Blvd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey J. Lutz Co., L.P.A.
Albion Place, Suite A-2
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Richard E. Gilmartin
8632 Lincolnshire Blvd.Strongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 222877—Estate of Richard E. Gilmartin Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. J. Lutz, atty.
