Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222880
Bond
1
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert Lee Hanak
2718 Priscilla Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017

Applicant

Robert J. Hanak
17467 Creekside Circle
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Robert J. Hanak
17467 Creekside Circle
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 222880—Estate of Robert Lee Hanak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
