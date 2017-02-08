Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222880
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert Lee Hanak
2718 Priscilla AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Applicant
Robert J. Hanak
17467 Creekside CircleNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary
Robert J. Hanak
17467 Creekside CircleNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 222880—Estate of Robert Lee Hanak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
