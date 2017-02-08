Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222886
Date Died
November 28, 2002
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Michelle B. Smith
6061 Gilmere Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Decedent

Kenneth L. Smith
16278 Rademaker Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Thursday, November 28, 2002

Text

2017 EST 222886—Estate of Kenneth L. Smith. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Briller, atty.
