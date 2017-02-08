Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222886
- Date Died
- November 28, 2002
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Michelle B. Smith
6061 Gilmere DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Decedent
Kenneth L. Smith
16278 Rademaker Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Thursday, November 28, 2002
Text2017 EST 222886—Estate of Kenneth L. Smith. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Briller, atty.
