Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222889
Date Died
November 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

John E. Eads
11202 Butternut Road
Chardon OH 44024
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Patrick Schafer
Scott Patrick Schafer, Attorney at Law
100 W. Main St.
Madison OH 44057

Decedent

Joe E. Rust
4428 Monticello Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Sunday, November 6, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222889—Estate of Joe E. Rust. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Schafer, atty.
