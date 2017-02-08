Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222889
- Date Died
- November 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
John E. Eads
11202 Butternut RoadChardon OH 44024
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Patrick Schafer, Attorney at Law
100 W. Main St.
Madison OH 44057
Decedent
Joe E. Rust
4428 Monticello Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Sunday, November 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 222889—Estate of Joe E. Rust. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Schafer, atty.
