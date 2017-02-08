Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017TRS222891
- Hearing
-
TRUST HEARINGMar 9, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- TAP
In Re:
Mauricio Vega Martinez
4404 Fulton RoadBrooklyn OH 44144
Applicant
Dalia Arteaga
4404 Fulton RoadBrooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
The Dann Law Firm Co, LPA
4600 Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 TRS 222891—Re: Mauricio Vega Martinez. Application for trust of an absent person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. W. C. Behrens, atty.
About your information and the public record.