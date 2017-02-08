Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017TRS222891
Hearing
TRUST HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
TAP

In Re:

Mauricio Vega Martinez
4404 Fulton Road
Brooklyn OH 44144

Applicant

Dalia Arteaga
4404 Fulton Road
Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
William Charles Behrens
The Dann Law Firm Co, LPA
4600 Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 TRS 222891—Re: Mauricio Vega Martinez. Application for trust of an absent person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. W. C. Behrens, atty.
