Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222893
Date Died
January 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Diane O'donnell
10301 Lake Road, #521
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Saturday, January 7, 2017

Applicant

Barbara A. Forsyth-Bowley
11321 Lake Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Fiduciary

Barbara A. Forsyth-Bowley
11321 Lake Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Text

2017 EST 222893—Estate of Diane O'Donnell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 