Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222893
- Date Died
- January 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Diane O'donnell
10301 Lake Road, #521Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Saturday, January 7, 2017
Applicant
Barbara A. Forsyth-Bowley
11321 Lake Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Fiduciary
Barbara A. Forsyth-Bowley
11321 Lake Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Text2017 EST 222893—Estate of Diane O'Donnell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
About your information and the public record.