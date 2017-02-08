Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222896
Hearing
MISCELLANEOUS HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ATSS

In Re:

A. Walker

Applicant

Olive Branch Funding, Llc
201 King Of Prussia Road, Suite 204
Radnor PA 19087
Applicant's Attorney
Sean Martin Winters
Levy & Associates, LLC
4645 Executive Drive
Columbus OH 43220

Text

2017 MSC 222896—Re: A. Walker. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. M. Winters, atty.
