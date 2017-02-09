Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222897
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 29, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Joan T. Kuendig
3692 Sutherland Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016

Applicant

Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222897—Estate of Joan T. Kuendig. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.
