Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222897
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Joan T. Kuendig
3692 Sutherland RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016
Applicant
Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222897—Estate of Joan T. Kuendig. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.