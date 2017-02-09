Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222898
- Date Died
- October 21, 2015
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Dan Shamir
2554 Larchmont DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Rubin Guttman Co., LPA
55 Public Square Bldg
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Barbara C. Shamir
2554 Larchmont DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Fiduciary
Dan Shamir
2554 Larchmont DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Rubin Guttman Co., LPA
55 Public Square Bldg
Cleveland OH 44113
Surviving Spouse
Dan Shamir
2554 Larchmont DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222898—Estate of Barbara C. Shamir. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. R. Guttman, atty.
