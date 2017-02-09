Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222898
Date Died
October 21, 2015
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Dan Shamir
2554 Larchmont Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Rubin Guttman
Rubin Guttman Co., LPA
55 Public Square Bldg
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Barbara C. Shamir
2554 Larchmont Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Wednesday, October 21, 2015

Fiduciary

Dan Shamir
2554 Larchmont Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Rubin Guttman
Rubin Guttman Co., LPA
55 Public Square Bldg
Cleveland OH 44113

Surviving Spouse

Dan Shamir
2554 Larchmont Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222898—Estate of Barbara C. Shamir. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. R. Guttman, atty.
