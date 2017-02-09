Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222900
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Donald A. Fulgenzi
c/o David F. Fulgenzi, Guardian, 38355 Hurricane DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Plaintiff
Debra A. Quate
6059 Walden CourtMentor OH 44060
Plaintiff's Attorney
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057
Defendant
David F. Fulgenzi
38355 Hurricane DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Defendant
State Of Ohio, Department Of Taxation
c/o Ohio Attorney General Revenue Recovery Section, 30 E. Broad Street; 32nd FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Wells Fargo Bank, N.a.
8480 Stagecoach CircleFrederick MD 21701
Text2017 ADV 222900—Debra A. Quate, Administrator Of The Estate vs Wells Fargo Bank, N.a., et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.
