Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222900
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Donald A. Fulgenzi
c/o David F. Fulgenzi, Guardian, 38355 Hurricane Drive
Willoughby OH 44094

Plaintiff

Debra A. Quate
6059 Walden Court
Mentor OH 44060
Plaintiff's Attorney
George Andrew Vince Jr.
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057

Defendant

David F. Fulgenzi
38355 Hurricane Drive
Willoughby OH 44094

Defendant

State Of Ohio, Department Of Taxation
c/o Ohio Attorney General Revenue Recovery Section, 30 E. Broad Street; 32nd Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Wells Fargo Bank, N.a.
8480 Stagecoach Circle
Frederick MD 21701

Text

2017 ADV 222900—Debra A. Quate, Administrator Of The Estate vs Wells Fargo Bank, N.a., et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.
