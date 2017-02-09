Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222904
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGMar 8, 2017 1:30 AM
- Filing Code
- COA
Plaintiff
Stephen W. Wolf
Michael Kovalcin, Incompetent, 26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Defendant
Tamara M. Lough
12944 List LaneParma OH 44130
Defendant
Catherine Taylor
12944 List LaneParma OH 44130
Text2017 ADV 222904—Stephen W. Wolf vs Catherine Taylor, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Mar. 8, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
