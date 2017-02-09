Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222904
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Mar 8, 2017 1:30 AM
Filing Code
COA

Plaintiff

Stephen W. Wolf
Michael Kovalcin, Incompetent, 26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Defendant

Tamara M. Lough
12944 List Lane
Parma OH 44130

Defendant

Catherine Taylor
12944 List Lane
Parma OH 44130

Text

2017 ADV 222904—Stephen W. Wolf vs Catherine Taylor, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Mar. 8, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
