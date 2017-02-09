Date Filed Thursday, February 9, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV222904 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Mar 8, 2017 1:30 AM Filing Code COA

Text 2017 ADV 222904—Stephen W. Wolf vs Catherine Taylor, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Mar. 8, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.