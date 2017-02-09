Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222905
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 21, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Ben T. Kyle
7002 Kenneth Ave.Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 222905—Estate of Ben T. Kyle. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
