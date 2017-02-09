Date Filed Thursday, February 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222905 Date Died January 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 21, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222905—Estate of Ben T. Kyle. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.