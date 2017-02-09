Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222905
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Ben T. Kyle
7002 Kenneth Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 222905—Estate of Ben T. Kyle. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
