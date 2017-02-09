Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222907
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Gem Tony Ray Mccurn
1511 East 256th St.
Euclid OH 44132

Natural Father

Brian Draper
16149 Oh-104 #13630635, Ross Correctional Institution
Chillicothe OH 45601

Applicant

Sheila Mccurn
1511 East 256th St.
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 GRD 222907—Re: Gem Tony Ray McCurn. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
