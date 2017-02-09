Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222907
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Gem Tony Ray Mccurn
1511 East 256th St.Euclid OH 44132
Natural Father
Brian Draper
16149 Oh-104 #13630635, Ross Correctional InstitutionChillicothe OH 45601
Applicant
Sheila Mccurn
1511 East 256th St.Euclid OH 44132
Text2017 GRD 222907—Re: Gem Tony Ray McCurn. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
