Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222909
Date Died
August 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Timothy M. Stark
22861 Mastick Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Barbara A. Stark
3891 W. 146th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, August 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222909—Estate of Barbara A. Stark. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
