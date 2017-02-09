Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222909
- Date Died
- August 28, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Timothy M. Stark
22861 Mastick Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Barbara A. Stark
3891 W. 146th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, August 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 222909—Estate of Barbara A. Stark. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
