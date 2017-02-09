Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222917
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Nanyamaka Dorsey
325 East210th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Decedent
Mattie Isabel Thompson-Curry
17705 Schenely Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Fiduciary
Nanyamaka Dorsey
325 East210th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Surviving Spouse
Eric Curry
17705 SchenelyCleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 222917—Estate of Mattie Isabel Thompson-Curry. Application to administer estate filed.
About your information and the public record.