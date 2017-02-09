Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222918
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Pamela D. Wilson
60 W. Monroe St.
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Applicant

Kenneth G. Wilson
60 W. Monroe St.
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Sherry A. Pidala
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 222918—Estate of Pamela D. Wilson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. A. Pidala, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 