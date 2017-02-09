Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222918
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Pamela D. Wilson
60 W. Monroe St.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Applicant
Kenneth G. Wilson
60 W. Monroe St.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 222918—Estate of Pamela D. Wilson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. A. Pidala, atty.
