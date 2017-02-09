Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222919
Date Died
October 10, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Jane T. Hancko
1380 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Betty L. Keys
249 John St.
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Sherry A. Pidala
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Commissioner

Sherry A. Pidala

Text

2017 EST 222919—Estate of Jane T. Hancko. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. A. Pidala, atty.
