Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222919
- Date Died
- October 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Jane T. Hancko
1380 Broadway AvenueBedford OH 44146
Applicant
Betty L. Keys
249 John St.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Commissioner
Sherry A. Pidala
Text2017 EST 222919—Estate of Jane T. Hancko. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. A. Pidala, atty.
