Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222921
Date Died
September 26, 2014
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Lucille E. Swenton
13613 York Boulevard
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Friday, September 26, 2014

Commissioner

Lindsey N. Smith
600 Granger Rd - 2nd Floor
Independence OH 44131

Applicant

Gwen L. Hrobat
447 Saint Andrews Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Ned Lindsey Smith
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222921—Estate of Lucille E. Swenton. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. L. Smith, atty.
