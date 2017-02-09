Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222921
- Date Died
- September 26, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Lucille E. Swenton
13613 York BoulevardGarfield Heights OH 44125
Commissioner
Lindsey N. Smith
600 Granger Rd - 2nd FloorIndependence OH 44131
Applicant
Gwen L. Hrobat
447 Saint Andrews LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222921—Estate of Lucille E. Swenton. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. L. Smith, atty.
