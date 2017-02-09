Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222922
- Date Died
- July 22, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Clifford L. Matthews
19203 Nitra AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, July 22, 2016
Applicant
Ronald A. Annotico
55 Public Square, Suite 1717Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222922—Estate of Clifford L. Matthews. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. S. Coleman, atty.
