Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222922
Date Died
July 22, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Clifford L. Matthews
19203 Nitra Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, July 22, 2016

Applicant

Ronald A. Annotico
55 Public Square, Suite 1717
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Danielle Swanda Coleman
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222922—Estate of Clifford L. Matthews. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. S. Coleman, atty.
