Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222923
Date Died
July 23, 2012
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Larry F. Genova
37153 Deer Run
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Monday, July 23, 2012

Applicant

Larry F. Genova
1632 Kasserine Ct
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 222923—Estate of Larry F. Genova. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
