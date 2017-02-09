Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222923
- Date Died
- July 23, 2012
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Larry F. Genova
37153 Deer RunSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Monday, July 23, 2012
Applicant
Larry F. Genova
1632 Kasserine CtTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 222923—Estate of Larry F. Genova. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
About your information and the public record.