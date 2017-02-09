Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222925
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 28, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
W. Cory Phillips
30100 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 350Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Rolf Goffman Martin Lang LLP
30100 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44124
Decedent
Christopher Terry
19603 Longbrook RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 222925—Estate of Christopher Terry. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. W. C. Phillips, atty.
