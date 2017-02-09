Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222925
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

W. Cory Phillips
30100 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 350
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
William Cory Phillips
Rolf Goffman Martin Lang LLP
30100 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44124

Decedent

Christopher Terry
19603 Longbrook Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 222925—Estate of Christopher Terry. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. W. C. Phillips, atty.
