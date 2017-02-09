Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222927
Date Died
April 11, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Emily G. Gerken
50 Pheasant Run
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Monday, April 11, 2016

Applicant

Thomas A. Gerken
14720 Schreiber Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Edward Patton
Patton & Lee, LLC
23 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 222927—Estate of Emily G. Gerken. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Patton, atty.
