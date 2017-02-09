Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222927
- Date Died
- April 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Emily G. Gerken
50 Pheasant RunChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, April 11, 2016
Applicant
Thomas A. Gerken
14720 Schreiber RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Patton & Lee, LLC
23 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 222927—Estate of Emily G. Gerken. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Patton, atty.
About your information and the public record.