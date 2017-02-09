Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222928
- Date Died
- December 26, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 28, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Mary Jean Gaspar
26944 Bagley RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Decedent
Delores L. Klesta
26944 Bagley RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016
Text2017 EST 222928—Estate of Delores L. Klesta. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
