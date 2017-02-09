Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222928
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Mary Jean Gaspar
26944 Bagley Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Delores L. Klesta
26944 Bagley Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222928—Estate of Delores L. Klesta. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 