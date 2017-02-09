Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222929
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kimky Eng
6645 Rochelle Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Sidararith Eng
6645 Rochelle Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222929—Estate of Sidararith Eng. Application to administer estate filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
