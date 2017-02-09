Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222929
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kimky Eng
6645 Rochelle Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Sidararith Eng
6645 Rochelle Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 222929—Estate of Sidararith Eng. Application to administer estate filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
