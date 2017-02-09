Date Filed Thursday, February 9, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222930 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 14, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 222930—Re: Sara Earnhart. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. O'Malley, atty.