Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222930
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 14, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Sara Earnhart
5513 Fleet Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Joyce Showman
5513 Fleet Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Patrick O'Malley
Joseph P. O'Malley, Attorney
3408 Balsam Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222930—Re: Sara Earnhart. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. O'Malley, atty.
