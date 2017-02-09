Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222931
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 14, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Shaliyah Earnhart
5513 Fleet Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Joyce Showman
5513 Fleet Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. O'Malley, Attorney
3408 Balsam Dr.
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 222931—Re: Shaliyah Earnhart. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. O'Malley, atty.
