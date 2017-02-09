Date Filed Thursday, February 9, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222933 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 9, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 222933—Re: Rebecca Wargelin. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. A. M. McMeechan, atty.