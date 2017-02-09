Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222933
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Kathleen Kavanagh
451 Lynn Dr.
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Ward

Rebecca Wargelin
451 Lynn Dr.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 GRD 222933—Re: Rebecca Wargelin. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
