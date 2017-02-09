Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222935
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

David Biddulph
11 Cumberland Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Brian D. Licht
30 Cumberland Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Next of Kin

Cassandra Biddulph
1277 Idlewood Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Next of Kin

David M. Biddulph
8030 Solitude Dr.
Westerville OH 43081

Text

2017 GRD 222935—Re: David Biddulph. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 