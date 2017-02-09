Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222935
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
David Biddulph
11 Cumberland Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Brian D. Licht
30 Cumberland Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Next of Kin
Cassandra Biddulph
1277 Idlewood Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Next of Kin
David M. Biddulph
8030 Solitude Dr.Westerville OH 43081
Text2017 GRD 222935—Re: David Biddulph. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
