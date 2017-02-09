Date Filed Thursday, February 9, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222935 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222935—Re: David Biddulph. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.