Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222936
Date Died
July 19, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Albert Stevenson
25000 Rockside Rd, Apt. 327
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Applicant

Beverly Stevenson
25000 Rockside Rd, Apt. 327
Bedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Jansky
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222936—Estate of Albert Stevenson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 