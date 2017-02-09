Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222936
- Date Died
- July 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Albert Stevenson
25000 Rockside Rd, Apt. 327Bedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Applicant
Beverly Stevenson
25000 Rockside Rd, Apt. 327Bedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222936—Estate of Albert Stevenson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
About your information and the public record.