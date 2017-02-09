Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222937
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Tameo T. Mosley
12801 Havana Rd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Decedent

Conthatteas Yvonne Jason
6102 Westminister Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Commissioner

Tameo T. Mosley
12801 Havana Rd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 222937—Estate of Conthatteas Yvonne Jason. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 