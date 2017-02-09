Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222937
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Tameo T. Mosley
12801 Havana Rd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Decedent
Conthatteas Yvonne Jason
6102 Westminister Dr.Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016
Commissioner
Tameo T. Mosley
12801 Havana Rd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Text2017 EST 222937—Estate of Conthatteas Yvonne Jason. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
About your information and the public record.