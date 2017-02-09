Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222938
- Date Died
- September 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Marie W. Anitas
26871 St. James Ct.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
John Anitas
26871 St. James Ct.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Text2017 EST 222938—Estate of Marie W. Anitas. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. Kuhar, atty.
