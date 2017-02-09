Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222938
Date Died
September 3, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Marie W. Anitas
26871 St. James Ct.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Saturday, September 3, 2016

Applicant

John Anitas
26871 St. James Ct.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Deviani M. Kuhar
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Text

2017 EST 222938—Estate of Marie W. Anitas. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. Kuhar, atty.
