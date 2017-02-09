Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222939
- Date Died
- January 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Wilma E. Gruening
4080 West 157th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Saturday, January 21, 2017
Applicant
Judith A. Gourley
9380 Lakeshore Blvd.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Judith A. Gourley
9380 Lakeshore Blvd.Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222939—Estate of Wilma E. Gruening. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
