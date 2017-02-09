Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222939
Date Died
January 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Wilma E. Gruening
4080 West 157th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Judith A. Gourley
9380 Lakeshore Blvd.
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Judith A. Gourley
9380 Lakeshore Blvd.
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 222939—Estate of Wilma E. Gruening. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
