Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222940
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 10, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Christopher Stephen Penman
2109 W. 98th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Applicant

Christopher S. Penman
9126 Miles Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Lee Demsey
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222940—Estate of Christopher Stephen Penman Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. L. Demsey, atty.
