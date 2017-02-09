Date Filed Thursday, February 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222940 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 10, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222940—Estate of Christopher Stephen Penman Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. L. Demsey, atty.