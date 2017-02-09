Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222940
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Christopher Stephen Penman
2109 W. 98th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Applicant
Christopher S. Penman
9126 Miles Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222940—Estate of Christopher Stephen Penman Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. L. Demsey, atty.
