Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222941
Date Died
February 18, 2015
Filing Code
Decedent

Margaret A. Scott
6033 Alvin Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Applicant

Diana Scott-Cool
9606 River Rd.
Huron OH 44639
Applicant's Attorney
John Patrick Malone Jr.
John P. Malone Jr.
1150 Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222941—Estate of Margaret A. Scott. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Malone, Jr., atty.
