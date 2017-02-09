Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222941
- Date Died
- February 18, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Margaret A. Scott
6033 Alvin Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Applicant
Diana Scott-Cool
9606 River Rd.Huron OH 44639
Applicant's Attorney
John P. Malone Jr.
1150 Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222941—Estate of Margaret A. Scott. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Malone, Jr., atty.
